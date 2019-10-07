TODAY'S WEATHER
Man flown to hospital after being crushed by tractor

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

A 68-year-old man was working on a tractor when it rolled forward and crushed him Monday afternoon. | Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

NEWDALE — A man was flown to the hospital after being crushed by a tractor Monday afternoon.

The 68-year-old was working on a tractor disc implement in Newdale when the tractor rolled forward on top of him around 12:50 p.m., according to Fremont County Sheriff officials.

The man was able to call 911 and Fremont County deputies, along with Fremont County EMS and a medical helicopter, responded to the scene.

The man was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical in critical condition. His name has not been released.

