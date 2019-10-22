Marie Osmond: ‘I actually thought I was gay’

(CNN) — Marie Osmond had a few things to share during Monday’s episode of “The Talk.”

When the discussion turned to issues of sexuality the newest co-host on the CBS daytime talk show revealed that “When I was about 8 or 9 I actually thought I was gay.”

“And the reason is because I had been sexually abused to the point that men made me sick,” Osmond, 60, said. “I didn’t trust them. I didn’t like them.”

It’s not the first time Osmond has talked about the alleged abuse.

In 2001 while touring for her book, “Behind the Smile: My Journey Out of Postpartum Depression,” Osmond revealed that she had only recently told her family of what she says happened to her as a child.

Osmond has not named her alleged abuser.

On Monday she said on “The Talk” of that time, “I had so many body issues.”

“I was looking at women, and I thought, why am I looking at women?” she said. “I must be gay.”

Being the only girl in the famed musical Osmond family she said helped change her thinking.

“And then, I realized because I’m a thinker, why did God give me these great brothers and why did he give me this amazing father?” Osmond said. “And truly they changed my opinion of men, which made me feel that it was something I was going through.”

Osmond’s comments came up in a discussion about recent criticism aimed at Miley Cyrus by the LGBTQ community. The backlash was prompted by comments Cyrus made about sexuality.