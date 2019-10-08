No injuries after crash overturns commercial van in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Bellin Road and Pancheri Drive in Idaho Falls.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but we do know a commercial van and a white Malibu collided with each other in the intersection at around 11:16 a.m. Tuesday.

The van was knocked on its side forcing two people inside the van to crawl out. Neither of them were injured.

The driver of the Malibu was also not injured.

The intersection is blocked, but the crash was expected to be cleared before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

