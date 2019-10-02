Person flown to hospital after vehicle with six people, including children, rolls

The following is a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, October 1, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Power County Dispatch received a 911 call of a one-vehicle rollover with injuries. There were six occupants in the car and one was ejected.

Power County Sheriff’s deputies, Power County EMS, Portneuf Air, Pocatello Police, Fort Hall Police Department and some good Samaritans assisted with the accident. One person was airlifted to the hospital. There were no fatalities.

The cause of the crash is unknown and is still under investigation. No further information and no names will be released at this time due to the fact that those involved are minors.