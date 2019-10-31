Plenty of Halloween activities and trunk-or-treats happening today

There are lots of fun Halloween activities and trunk-or-treats happening tonight in east Idaho.

Here is a list of events that are open to the public. If you have any to add, please email news@eastidahonews.com.

D91 Transportation Center Trunk & Treat 1928 Pancheri Drive, Idaho Falls. 6 – 7:30 p.m. For the second year in a row, D91 is holding a free TRUNK & TREAT event for our families. It will include tricks, treats, photo backdrops, hot chocolate and more. To avoid traffic congestion on Pancheri, we suggest families park at Ethel Boyes Elementary School off of Brentwood and then walk to the transportation center.

Smith Chevrolet and Honda Trunk-or-Treat 4 – 7 p.m. 3477 South Pioneer Drive, Idaho Falls. Come join Smith Chevrolet and Smith Honda for some good old spooky fun and food! On top of candy, we have free hot chocolate and chili dogs. The event is free and takes place in between our two buildings. More information available here.

Chester’s Grand Teton Harley-Davidson Trunk-or-Treat 4 – 6 p.m. 848 Houston Street, Idaho Falls. All little monsters invited to enjoy a Harley Halloween. More information available here.

MorningStar Senior Living 6 – 8 p.m. 4000 South 25th East, Idaho Falls. The residents will be handing out plenty of candy and there will also be hot apple cider served to those who come.

Idaho Falls Pediatrics Trick-or-Treat 6 – 8 p.m. 1645 Pancheri, Idaho Falls. Trick or treating down our halls so the kids stay warm.

Remax Prestige Trunk-or-Treat 4 – 5 p.m. 1684 Elk Creek Drive, Idaho Falls.

Grand Teton Mall Trick-or-Treat 4 -7 p.m. Grand Teton Mall, Idaho Falls. Bring your kiddos to the Grand Teton Mall for trick-or-treating at your favorite stores. More information available here.

Nonfood Item Trunk-or-Treat 6 – 8 p.m. East Idaho Aquarium. 570 East Anderson Street, Idaho Falls. FREE trunk-or-treat for kiddos with food allergies! Bring everyone and come go through the Aquarium and have a fun, non-food trunk-or-treat! More information available here.

Hope Lutheran Church 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat 6 – 7:30 p.m. 2071 12th Street. Idaho Falls. Join us for a fun and safe community event. Candy, games, and non-food gifts are to be found as we remember that we do not need to be afraid of the dark because Jesus is the Light. More information available here.

Trick-or-Treat at Fairwinds – Sand Creek 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 3310 Valencia Drive, Idaho Falls. Trick-or-Treat in warmth at Fairwinds! We’ll have a ghoulish good time. More information available here.

Trunk-or-Treat at Pine Ridge Mall 6 – 9 p.m. 4155 South Yellowstone Highway, Chubbuck. Join us for our annual Trunk-Or-Treat event with the Chubbuck Police Dept. and Chubbuck Fire Dept. It’s a fun time for the whole family. More information here.

Trunk-or-Treat at The Gables in Shelley 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 530 River Pointe, Shelley. This will provide a safe place for your children to Trick-or-Treat as well as giving our wonderful residents the opportunity to enjoy seeing all the kids with their fun costumes! More information here.

5th Annual Trunk-or-Treat at Tadd Jenkins Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 4 – 6 p.m. 1090 Ford Way, Blackfoot. Free Family event where children are invited to TRICK-OR-TREAT from the back of our vehicles. We are excited to be working with all the local businesses. We also look forward to all the SPOOKY COSTUMES. More information here.

Trunk-or-Treat at Jensen’s Grove 6 – 7:30 p.m. Jensen’s Grove, Blackfoot. More information here.

Trick or Treat at Kidsburg 12 – 4 p.m. 275 Stationery Road, Rexburg. Join us for our annual Trick or Treat at Kidsburg on October 31st! Collect candy from local vendors and buy discounted punch passes to Kidsburg for the season! More information here.

Trick-Or-Treat OFF The Street 2019 3 – 5 p.m. Seasons Medical. 37 South 2nd East, Rexburg. Seasons Medical is inviting residents of the community to its offices for the Annual Trick-or-Treat OFF the Street. We want to provide a safe, warm, and fun environment for families to enjoy a little trick-or-treating together. Rexburg trick-or-treaters looking to score big and beat the cold weather will be right at home. Staff at Seasons Medical will be dressed in their Halloween best handing out candy at various stops throughout the Seasons Medical building. Parents and chaperons can enjoy the peace of mind knowing their children will be warm and safe, while still having a lot of fun this Halloween Season. More information here.

Trick-or-Treat at Carriage Cove 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Carriage Cove Short Stay Rehabilitation. 410 West 1st North, Rexburg Need a safe and warm place to do some trick-or-treating on Halloween night? Our residents will have plenty of candy to hand out. We look forward to seeing all the vampires, ghosts, pirates, and witches trick-or-treating our halls! More information here.

St. Anthony Motors Trunk-or-Treat 5 – 6 p.m. 135 West Main, St. Anthony. More information available here.