Police identify Idaho woman killed in Utah auto-pedestrian crash

LAYTON, Utah — Police on Monday released the name of an Idaho woman who was struck and killed in an auto-pedestrian crash late Saturday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Layton police responded to a call of a crash in the area of 650 N. Main Street, Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said in a news release to KSL.com. Jordan Schneider, 38, of Star, Idaho, was struck by a vehicle southbound on Main Street, Lyman said.

Crews attempted life-saving measures, but Schneider was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lyman. The area where Schneider crossed was dark and she was not in a crosswalk, Lyman said.

Schneider was on a business trip in Layton, along with four other coworkers, all of whom were witnesses to the crash, Lyman said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Lyman said. He added that there are no charges against the driver at this time.