Retailers are already gearing up for the holidays and the BBB wants you to avoid employment scams

IDAHO FALLS – Before we know it, the holiday shopping season will be upon us. The rush of black Friday, the panic of procrastination, the stress of finding a parking spot at the mall — It’s like magic in the air.

But long before we make our list and check it twice, retailers were thinking about, prepping for and stocking up for the busiest shopping time of the year. And that means seasonal hiring is happening now.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts that retailers will hire between 530,000 and 590,000 temporary workers over the 2019 winter holiday season. And we all know the holidays can be expensive. Gifts, travel, and events all add up, so you may be thinking of taking advantage of a seasonal position.

Unfortunately, scammers are hoping to take advantage of those looking for temporary work. In 2018, over 4,600 employment scams were reported to BBB Scam Tracker. According to the BBB Risk Index Report, employment scams were ranked the number one riskiest scam to consumers.

If you are looking for employment, the Better Business Bureau warns to beware of scam job postings, fake recruiter emails, and work-at-home schemes. These cons often use real company names and can be very convincing. It may look as though you are starting a great new career, but you are really giving personal information or money to scammers, maybe both!

How to spot this scam:

Some positions are more likely to be scams. Always be wary of work-from-home or secret shopper positions, or any job with a generic title such as caregiver, administrative assistant, or customer service rep. Positions that don’t require special training or licensing appeal to a wide range of applicants is a red flag. Scammers know this and use these otherwise legitimate titles in their fake ads. If the job posting is for a well-known brand, check the real company’s job page to see if the position is posted there. Look online. If the job comes up in other cities with the exact same post, it’s likely a scam. Unusual hiring procedures should raise your suspicion. Watch out for on-the-spot job offers. You may be an excellent candidate for the job, but beware of offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to a candidate before hiring. Don’t fall for an overpayment scam. No legitimate job would ever overpay an employee and ask for money to be wired elsewhere. This is a common trick used by scammers. And be cautious sharing personal information or any kind of pre-payment. Be careful if a company promises you great opportunities or big income but only if you pay for coaching, training, certifications or directories. Get all details and contracts in writing. A legitimate recruiter will provide you with a complete contract for their services with costs, what you get, who pays (you or the employer), and what happens if you do not find a job.

If you’ve been targeted by one of these scams, report it. This free resource provides a place to research and submit scam-related information, so BBB can investigate further and educate others.

