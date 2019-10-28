Trial date set for man accused of murdering local woman in 2007

IDAHO FALLS – A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering Stephanie Eldredge in 2007.

During a court hearing Monday, a trial date was set for Kenneth Jones, 30, for Sept. 15. Before that, a status conference will occur March 2, and a pre-trial date is scheduled for Aug. 31.

“The defense requested this trial date timeframe given the age and complexity of the case,” said Bonneville County Prosecutor Danny Clark. “Rather than resetting the trial multiple times over the next several months, the state agreed to this (schedule) in order to have a firm trial date to work toward for all involved.”

Jones is facing one count of second-degree murder for Eldredge’s death. Jones was in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction in Boise for an unrelated probation violation on March 22, 2019, when he was served with an arrest warrant for allegedly killing Eldredge.

Eldredge disappeared from her Idaho Falls apartment in 2007. Her remains were found nearly three years later in a shallow grave in the foothills east of Idaho Falls.

Investigators determined, after nearly 10 years, they had developed sufficient evidence to name Jones as the person responsible for the murder.

According to court documents, in 2009, Jones allegedly told his jailmate, whom documents name as Eddie, that he killed Eldredge. Eddie told investigators Jones referred to Eldredge as his girlfriend and said he “had her all to himself now.” Eddie said Jones told him he was in love with Eldredge.

If convicted, Jones will face 10 years to life in prison.