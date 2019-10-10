Truck rear-ends SUV pulling horse trailer near Dubois

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. We will post more details here as we get them.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at approximately 5:05 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash southbound I15 at milepost 168, near Dubois. Joseph Melfi, 36, of Taylor, Utah, was driving a 2000 Kenworth semi pulling double trailers. Lindy Larson, 45, of Lodi, California, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban pulling a horse trailer. Melfi rear-ended Larson and went off the right shoulder and rolled. Larson went off the right shoulder.

Melfi was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Larson was wearing a seatbelt. One lane of travel is still blocked for the investigation of the crash.