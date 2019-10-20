Two minors taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash along US 91

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Ballard Road off U.S. Highway 91, approximately four miles south of Fort Hall.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police reports show Christy Phipps, 24, of Chubbuck, was stopped at a stop sign on the westbound side of Ballard Road at the intersection of US91 in a 2009 Dodge Caravan.

Phipps entered the intersection to turn south. She was struck by Sara Thompson, 27, of Pocatello, who was driving southbound on US91 in a 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

The impact forced the vehicles to collide with Taitum Degarmo, 33, of Pocatello. Degarmo was stationary at the eastbound stop sign on Ballard facing US91 in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.

Two minor passengers from the Chevrolet Traverse were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Everyone else experienced only minor injuries. All involved subjects were wearing seatbelts.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Fort Hall Police Department, Fort Hall Fire, and Fort Hall EMS.