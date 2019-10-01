Why you’ll see fireworks over Idaho Falls tonight

IDAHO FALLS — A fireworks show honoring a young man killed in a tractor accident will be held Tuesday night in Idaho Falls.

U-Pick Red Barn at 2726 Rollandet Street will be launching fireworks around 8:30 p.m. to celebrate McNeil Walker’s birthday. McNeil and his cousin, Chase Walker, founded the pumpkin patch in 2006. McNeil was driving a tractor on Interstate 15 near Roberts in April 2016 when he was hit and killed by a semi-truck.

“We’ve done small fireworks shows with just ourselves the last two years but this year we’re actually having a professional,” Chase Walker tells EastIdahoNews.com. “It will be one of the best fireworks show you will ever see.”

Attendees are invited to enjoy the Red Barn activities for $5 per person before the fireworks. There is a kid’s corn bale maze, straw bale pyramid, 40-foot and 80-foot slides into a corn pit, large “jumper pillows”, an authentic-looking 1911 steam train, hay wagons and more.

“Sit on the grass and enjoy the U-Pick Red Barn food like hot dogs, nachos, fresh-made mini-donuts, popcorn and our own grandma’s recipe of homemade caramel corn,” a U Pick Red Barn Facebook post reads.

If you plan to attend, Walker says to park on McNeil Drive for the best views and bring a chair.