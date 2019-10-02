Woman dies following car crash in Saint Anthony
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
St. Anthony
SAINT ANTHONY – A 39-year-old St. Anthony woman is dead after running off the road and hitting a power pole Tuesday.
A news release from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office indicates the crash occurred on 500 North between St. Anthony and Parker.
The woman died on impact. Her name has not been released.
The crash is still being investigated. We will post more information when it is available.