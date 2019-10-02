TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
46°
overcast clouds
humidity: 49%
wind: 14mph SSW
H 52 • L 50

Woman dies following car crash in Saint Anthony

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

St. Anthony

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
EastIdahoNews.com stock photo

SAINT ANTHONY – A 39-year-old St. Anthony woman is dead after running off the road and hitting a power pole Tuesday.

A news release from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office indicates the crash occurred on 500 North between St. Anthony and Parker.

The woman died on impact. Her name has not been released.

The crash is still being investigated. We will post more information when it is available.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: