Woman flown to hospital, man taken by ambulance following crash on I-84

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, October 30, at 12:16 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries, on Interstate 84, near milepost 251, in Cassia County.

Joseph Samuels, 69, of Coupeville, Washington, was driving eastbound in a 2005 Ford Expedition when the vehicle ran off the roadway into the median. Samuels lost control of the car and it rolled, coming to rest back on the eastbound lanes of travel. Samuels’ passenger, Eleanor Richardson, 61, of Mobile, Alabama, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Samuels was transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. He was wearing a seat belt. Richardson was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Richardson was not wearing a seat belt.

This crash is being investigated by the Idaho State Police.