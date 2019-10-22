Wyoming man arrested in Bonneville County after police pursuit

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, October 21, at approximately 5 p.m., Andrew Thomason, 34, of Powell, WY, fled from the Wyoming Highway Patrol into Idaho via westbound US 26, east of Irwin, ID. The Wyoming Highway Patrol discontinued the pursuit at the Idaho border.

Thomason continued westbound from milepost 402, where he crashed a 1997 Plymouth four door. Thomason fled the crash on foot.

Idaho State Police and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene of the crash, searched the area and located Thomason. Thomason was charged with battery on an officer, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash. Charges are pending by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.