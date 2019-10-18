You can now stream thousands of films for free at the Marshall Public Library

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

After a successful trial run this spring, Marshall Public Library patrons can now stream thousands of films for free.

This month, the library gave the green light to a permanent subscription to Kanopy, a video-streaming platform. Patrons can now stream more than 30,000 films anywhere and at any time, including documentaries, rare and hard to find movies, foreign and classic films, as well as educational materials. The service also features children’s content, such as Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown, Anne of Green Gables, Back to School with Franklin as well as television shows like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Super Why!, and Arthur.

“The Marshall Public Library is dedicated to bringing quality material in both physical and digital formats to our patrons and Kanopy is an exciting addition to what we have to offer,” said Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor at the Marshall Public Library. “These films and shows can be viewed by patrons on their smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices as well as aired by teachers in classrooms and places like assisted living facilities.”

Kanopy is only available to patrons who live in Pocatello. To register for Kanopy or browse available titles, visit marshallpl.kanopy.com. You will need your Marshall Public Library card number to sign-up.

For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.