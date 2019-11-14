Amber Alert issued for three young children out of Montana

Raelynn Demontigny, Lianna Demontigny, and Tony Demontigny,

GREAT FALLS, Montana — An Amber Alert has been issued for three young children who were last seen in Montana.

Authorities say Raelynn Demontigny, 5, Lianna Demontigny, 3, and Tony Demontigny, 1, were taken from Great Falls Wednesday night by Tony Demontigny, 28, and Ellaura Wright, 30. Montana law enforcement says the two suspects are non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence. All three children are white with brown to blond hair.

Officials say the children may be in two vehicles — a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate #222599B, or a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Montana license plate #2247308.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the children is asked to call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 836-7380.

Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright