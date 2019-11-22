Ammon gets new city clerk

AMMON — The city of Ammon has hired a new city clerk/mayor’s assistance.

On Friday, the city announced Kristina Buchan will be filling that role, according to a news release.

Kristina Buchan is currently the Executive Liaison in the Office of the President at the College of Eastern Idaho. In that role, she serves the College President and Board of Trustees, interfacing regularly with all senior managers of the college on a broad variety of issues. She also serves as the executive secretary and custodian of public records for the college’s Board of Trustees.

She has worked for the College of Eastern Idaho since 2014. Prior to that, she worked at a bank in Helena, Montana.

“We are excited to welcome Kristina to the city of Ammon and looking forward to her starting in January,” Mayor Sean Coletti said in a news release.

Kristina is an Idaho Falls native and a proud Skyline High School graduate. She attended Carroll College in Helena for her undergraduate education and earned a dual Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Sociology. She plans to continue her education with a Master of Public Administration from Idaho State University.

Buchan will start her new job on Jan. 6 2020.