Child dies, 3 rushed to hospital after crash near Kimberly

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash eastbound on SH50 at N 3800 E, near milepost 3, east of Kimberly.

Aaron Estrada Arizmedi, 37, of Rupert, was driving eastbound on SH50 in a 2005 GMC Envoy. William Presba, 45, of Twin Falls, was driving westbound on N 3800 E in a 2008 Honda Civic. Presba failed to yield and collided with the GMC Envoy.

Elena Pedraza, 42, of Rupert, was a passenger in the GMC Envoy. Pedraza, Estrada Arizmedi and another juvenile passenger from the Envoy were all transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. The juvenile passenger was ejected and later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Next of kin has been notified.

All lanes of travel of SH50 were blocked for approximately four and a half hours while crews investigated.