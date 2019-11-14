Chiropractor charged after allegedly touching teenage girls at Emotion Bowl football game

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls chiropractor is facing criminal charges after three teenage girls say he inappropriately touched them at a high school football game.

The Idaho Falls Police Department received a report from the 16-year-old girls that a man, later identified as Aaron M. Nelson, 43, touched their shoulders, waist and buttocks, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Nelson is charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery and he was issued a summons to appear in court.

The alleged incidents happened at the Sept. 27 Emotion Bowl, the rivalry game between Skyline and Idaho Falls High Schools. The victims told police that while in the student section, Nelson, wearing an Idaho Falls High School football jersey, said he “would teach them how to cheer” and “how to be a real crowd.” The girls all told police Nelson touched their shoulders and butts for extended periods of time. The girls say Nelson also grabbed their waists.

“At one point (he) pushed me and I almost fell,” one girl wrote in a statement to police. “After he touched me a few times, I forcefully elbowed him to get him off of me … he looked at me me, laughed and acted like my reaction was irrational and uncalled for.”

All of the girls say they felt uncomfortable, according to court documents.

The victims told investigators that they told Nelson to go somewhere else and he replied by calling them “energy killers.” According to police reports, the girls told a school administrator, who directed them to the School Resource Officer.

The resource officer wrote in his report that he asked Nelson to go and sit with his family at the football game. The officer then spoke with the girls about the alleged incident.

Nelson reportedly told the officer he was in the student section because he coached several kids in Grid Kid football. He was unable to provide the names of any of his former players, according to court documents, and Idaho Falls High School asked that Nelson be trespassed from the school.

The officer spoke with several students and parents at the game who say they saw Nelson in the student section. Several students mentioned it seemed strange to see an adult in that section of the bleachers.

Court documents do not detail Nelson’s side of the story but EastIdahoNews.com reached out to him Thursday afternoon at Allied Health Care in Idaho Falls. This story will be updated if he replies with a comment.

Nelson is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 21 at the Bonneville County Courthouse.