Crouch man arrested after police say he was shooting a gun from his bedroom window at passing cars

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Nov. 15, at approximately 3 p.m., Idaho State Police assisted Boise County with a male subject reported to be discharging a firearm from their bedroom window at passing vehicles in Crouch.

Idaho State Police SWAT team made entry into the residence and apprehended the suspect, 70-year-old Terry L Sims.

The Boise County Sherriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

