Donated funds delivered to Montana fire department that had equipment stolen in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Park County Rural Fire District is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after donations raised by generous eastern Idahoans were delivered to the department this week.

Firefighters from the Montana district stopped in Idaho Falls earlier this month on their way home after fighting fires in California. Approximately $1,500 worth of life-saving equipment was stolen from their truck as they slept at the Super 8 Motel in Idaho Falls.

RELATED | Out-of-state firefighters say $1,500 worth of equipment was stolen while staying in Idaho Falls

After EastIdahoNews.com posted a story about the theft, the Idaho Falls Fire Department established a secure fund at Idaho Central Credit Union for community members to make donations. Buffalo Wild Wings and PACHANGAS Mexican Food donated money to the fund.

RELATED | Fund established to collect donations following theft of firefighting equipment

“Although we were told that their insurance company will most likely cover the cost, we wanted to demonstrate to those firefighters that this incident is in no way a reflection of who we are as a community and that we are very supportive of first responders,” said Martie Jaramillo, General Manager of Buffalo Wild Wings.

In total the community raised $1,555 for the Park County Rural Fire District. Some additional funds were raised through crowdfunding sources, but city officials have no way to account for those sources, and caution residents to be careful when using crowdfunding sources.

Idaho Falls Fire Department Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon traveled to Livingston, Montana this week and presented the Park County Rural Fire District with a check.

“Your donation was delivered safely today!!” an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post reads. “Thank you again to Buffalo Wild Wings, PACHANGAS Mexican Food and community members who donated to the ICCU account. The fund was established to collect donations for the Park County Rural Fire District after some of their gear was stolen a few weeks ago while passing through Idaho Falls after fighting fires in California. #OneCityOneTeam”