GENTRI releases Christmas music video ahead of east Idaho concert

IDAHO FALLS — GENTRI kicked off the holiday season Monday morning with the release of a music video featuring an upbeat twist to a traditional Christmas song.

The Gentlemen Trio, featuring Casey Elliott, Brad Robins, Bradley Quinn Lever and pianist Stephen Nelson, joined forces with Rise Up Children’s Choir and Lyceum Philharmonic to record Mary’s Boy Child.

“Stephen came across this song that’s kind of an oldie and isn’t played a whole lot anymore,” Elliott tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We wanted our audience to get something from it and apply the message to real life. We came up with the idea of telling the nativity story through the eyes of a child and applying it to real-life situations today.”

RELATED | Seriously ill girl moved to tears when her favorite singers show up at her house

In the video, modern-day children are “transported” to Biblical scenes featuring kind acts surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. The kids are then shown serving others in current situations.

“We released it early with the hope that when people watch, it gets them in the Christmas spirit,” Elliott says. “The spirit of Christmas can be encapsulated in the innocence of a child or the smallest of kind acts. These small acts connecting with other human beings can make all the difference.”

Mary’s Boy Child will be featured on GENTRI’s upcoming Christmas Album ‘Noel.’ It’s set to be released Nov. 25 as the group kicks off its annual holiday tour.

“We’ve revamped the entire show and created a whole new production,” Elliott says. “‘Finding Christmas’ features a bunch of new music along with the classics like Little Drummer Boy and Silent Night that everyone seems to love.”

GENTRI will be in Idaho Falls Tuesday, Dec. 17 at The Colonial Theater. Tickets can be purchased here.