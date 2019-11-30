Her husband was killed in front of her and their 4 children. Now Secret Santa is giving her a special gift.

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Aracely Sanchez is a widow who cares for her three younger children. Her husband was shot and killed in front of her and the kids many years ago. Aracely still struggles financially since her husband had no life insurance and she had to close down their company when he passed away.

Aracely is originally from Guatamala and works at Madison Memorial Hospital as a housekeeper. She coworkers say she is one of their best workers. Aracely recently lost one of her most prized possessions in the laundry – her wedding ring. She and her colleagues searched but never found the ring.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her while she was recently working. Watch the video above to see what happened!