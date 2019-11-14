Idaho Falls Chukars to sport new logo, uniforms and name as part of ‘Copa de la Diversion’

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars will sport a new look for parts of its upcoming season.

The changes are part of an effort to support the Hispanic community in Idaho Falls.

The Chukars will do this by showing off a new logo, uniforms and a temporary name, “Madres de Idaho Falls.” (This translates to “Mothers of Idaho Falls.”) They chose this name to pay respect to women — not just mothers and grandmothers.

They will be the first team in professional baseball to have a female logo and name.

“We had a bunch of different logos,” Assistant General Manager Josh Michalsen said. “But when it came down to it, we wanted to do something that wouldn’t just resonate here in Idaho Falls, but all over the United States.”

On Thursday morning, the Chukars announced it will participate in the Minor League Baseball “Copa de la Diversion” (Fun Cup) program for the 2020 season. This program is designed to celebrate Hispanic communities, fans and their culture.

All Sunday games will be Madres days at Melaleuca Field, where the team will be competing as the Madres. One day during the team’s first homestand, they will also compete as the Madres, but that date has yet to be announced. For all the games in between, it will go back to its roots as the Chukars.

“My mom was always that strong focal point for me, and whenever I needed anything, she was the one to go to,” Chukars announcer Javier Hernandez said. “And even in my life right now, some of the strongest people in my life are women. To have this pay respect to them is fantastic.”

Members of the Idaho Falls Chukars organization reveal the “Madres de Idaho Falls” logo. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

The Madres logo is a picture of a woman’s face with baseball messages incorporated throughout, from baseballs that create her hair to eight lines in her hair to represent the eight championships that Idaho Falls has clinched.

MiLB has supported Copa de la Diversion for the past two seasons. It is designed to embrace the Hispanic culture. Chukars spokesperson Chris Hall is looking forward to the community participation.

“We hope that with this logo and stuff that we’ll have coming out for the Madres, that it’s something you’ll want to support as well, something that you’ll be proud to wear around the community,” Hall said.