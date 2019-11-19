Large numbers of waterfowl dumped and left to waste along Idaho Highway 46

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

GOODING – Fish and Game officers are seeking information on the dumping of 154 snow and Canada geese and mallard ducks found along Highway 46 north of Gooding on Nov. 15. All of the birds were left to rot, with no attempt to remove any meat.

“The birds were dumped prior to November 15th. This is an egregious situation of wasting waterfowl. If anyone witnessed a vehicle in the pull-off just north of the Camas and Gooding county line, please let us know a description of the vehicle or the occupants,” Conservation Officer Trevor Meadows says.

At this time, this is a situation of wanton waste.

If you have any information about this situation please call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 or the Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999. You may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.