Legally blind woman arrives home to find big surprise from Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa give away $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Lori Nelson began volunteering at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living in February. Her supervisors say she is very dedicated even though she an eye condition called Primary Cone Dystrophy.

Lori is legally blind and her eye condition worsens every year. Due to her condition, she can not drive and walks two miles every day to volunteer during the activities at Turtle & Crane. She has to use a cane to cross the street and never misses a day – regardless of the weather. Lori has become like family at Turtle & Crane. The residents love her and she brightens everyone she meets.

Lori has no family in the area and due to her disability, she can not work. She lives by herself and all of the furniture in her apartment is owned by the landlord. Her bed is extremely uncomfortable and she has resorted to sleeping on an air mattress because it’s far more comfortable.

She has one loveseat but the springs are starting to poke through and she has started to use a folding chair for guests to sit in.

Secret Santa was touched by Lori’s story and sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves over to her apartment. With the help of her supervisor, we were able to get inside and change everything while Lori was volunteering. Plus we surprised her with an extra gift that left her speechless. Watch the video above to see how the surprise went down!