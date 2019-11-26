Life Lessons: Elaine Larsen shares what she learned surviving 2 husbands and a heart attack

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Elaine Larsen is 95 years old and says she’s had a wonderful life. She has survived two husbands and a heart attack, yet feels more alive than ever (even on days when she asks God to take her home).

Elaine shared her life lessons with us in the video above.