Life Lessons: Janet Clark shares why she has no regrets

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Janet Clark says the main thing she has learned is to try and live your life the best you can by helping people out, being a friend and taking care of your body. She has no regrets and wants to be remembered for being a good person.

Watch the video above to hear Janet’s life lessons.