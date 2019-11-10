Local man dies after crashing in creek near Palisades

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle found crashed in the Creek bed on Fall Creek Road approximately 1 mile from the Snake River Road off U.S. Highway 26.

Hunters in the area came upon the vehicle and could see a deceased individual trapped underneath it and submerged under the water.

Deputies arrived and determined the crash happened sometime during the night and there was indication that alcohol was a factor in the cause.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Ted Bromley of Bonneville County and Deputies are still investigating the crash.

Location of crash | Google maps