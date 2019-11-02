Man arrested after police say he shot man with BB gun during fight over cigarette

BLACKFOOT — A man was arrested last week after police say he shot a roommate with a BB gun during a fight over a cigarette.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Juan Cruz Chavez, 20, shot the victim in the head and hand with a BB gun. He is charged with felony aggravated battery, felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge after the alleged incident.

When Blackfoot Police arrived at the house on Oct. 21, they found the victim and Chavez on the front porch. Detectives took Chavez into custody and questioned him at the police station where he admitted to physically hitting the victim in the head with the BB gun. The gun then discharged, Chavez told police, striking the victim in the head, according to court documents.

Police also observed a wound on the victim’s hand, consistent with a BB gun.

Witnesses told investigators the conflict began when the victim became upset after Chavez asked him for a cigarette. A disturbance followed and witnesses say they heard the BB gunshot. The witnesses said the victim possibly used methamphetamine prior to the incident.

Police arrested Chavez and a search at the jail revealed a glass pipe with burnt residue in his shoe. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Chavez waived his preliminary hearing Thursday and he was released to pre-trial services. He is scheduled for arraignment in district court on Nov. 18.

If convicted on all charges Chavez could spend up to 17 years in prison.