Man arrested on stalking charge; woman says she feared for herself, kids

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Nov. 14, 2019, at approximately 10 p.m., Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in a neighborhood off South Boulevard to investigate a possible no-contact order (NCO) violation. Responding officers were told that a man identified as Timothy Stanton had just been seen running from the backyard of the residence, and that a woman at that residence had an NCO in place against Stanton.

Arriving officers searched the area for Stanton, but were unable to locate him. Officers spoke with the woman who stated that when she arrived at the residence, she found Stanton running from the backyard. In the backyard, officers found several boards that had been wedged between a wall and the back door of the residence as if to keep anyone from opening the door from inside the home.

The primary responding officer, the neighborhood police officer (NPO) for the area, gave residents his department cell number with instructions to immediately call him or 911 if there was any further contact by Stanton or there was any other suspicious activity while he and other officers conducted further searches of the area for Stanton.

At 11:25 p.m., the residents contacted the officer and told him that Stanton had called the woman and made statements that made it clear that Stanton could see the residence. Officers immediately returned to the residence, and while en route the residents told officers that Stanton was now knocking on the front door. The woman told officers that she feared for her life and the safety of her children.

Officers located Stanton near the residence, and he was taken into custody. Stanton, a 46-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony first-degree stalking and an outstanding Bannock County warrant and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.