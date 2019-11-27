Man rushed to hospital after losing control of van and rolling across US 20

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

RIGBY — On Nov. 27, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash eastbound US 20 near milepost 319, south of Rigby.

Nicholas G. Hale, 36, of Idaho Falls, was traveling westbound on US 20 near milepost 319 in a 2008 Ford van when he lost control of the vehicle and drove across the median. The vehicle then rolled through the median, coming to rest in the eastbound lane of travel. Several vehicles that were traveling eastbound drove off of the roadway and into the median to avoiding hitting the van.

Hale was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lanes were blocked for about an hour.

The Idaho State Police would like to caution drivers to slow down and increase their following distance when traveling in winter road conditions.