TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
35°
clear sky
humidity: 44%
wind: 5mph E
H 32 • L 30
Nominate someone in need for Secret Santa 2019

Man rushed to Portneuf Medical Center after crash with semi hauling bees

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pocatello

  Published at

Share This

ROGERSON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 12, near Rogerson.

The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police reports show Val Lovely, 39, of Boise, was traveling northbound on US93 in a 2014 Mazda MZ3.

Lucas Meuchel, 45, of Dickinson, North Dakota, was traveling southbound in a 2003 Kenworth semi-truck hauling bees. Lovely crossed into the southbound lane striking Meuchel’s vehicle head-on.

Lovely was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His condition is unknown.

Meuchel was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: