Man taken to hospital after SUV flips on its top

IDAHO FALLS — A man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after his SUV flipped onto its top in a wreck involving a minivan.

The crash happened at the intersection of 17th Street and Curtis Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Everyone in the minivan was able to get out and did not need medical treatment, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The driver of the SUV was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department diverted traffic while crews worked to clean up the crash.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the wreck.

