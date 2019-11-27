Secret Santa surprises single mother with a car

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Christine Lervold has two jobs and is about to start school as a non-traditional student in the nursing program at the College of Eastern Idaho. She currently works as a hospice nurse in Idaho Falls and at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg.

Making the determination to try and return to school was very difficult for Christine. She was working full-time in two different jobs with low pay and realized that if she wanted to become self-reliant, she would need to return to school and get her RN.

Christine is a single mother with five adult children. Her youngest child lives at home with her and helps pay rent for their single-wide trailer when Christine’s funds fall short.

Christine travels to Idaho Falls from Hibbard every day and puts 400-500 miles on her old worn out car every week. Her vehicle keeps breaking down but she doesn’t ask for help. In fact, she makes dinner for neighbors, opens her home to others and is always looking to serve.

Secret Santa knew Christine needed a special gift this year so he sent the East Idaho News elves to her house where they surprised her with a car for Christmas! Watch the video above to see how it all went down.