Papa Murphy’s opening new restaurant in east Idaho

RIGBY — The old Maverik building at 200 East Main in Rigby is now the home of a new restaurant.

Papa Murphy’s is opening inside the 2,000-square-foot building later this week. Ronda Mchargue, an area supervisor for the pizza chain, tells EastIdahoNews.com a soft opening is happening Thursday, Nov. 14 and a grand opening is in the works next month.

“We’re super excited that we get to be in Rigby. There’s not a ton of options (in town) but we’re excited to be a fresh option,” Mchargue says.

Papa Murphy’s bought the building in April after it had been vacant for more than a year. Mchargue says the building’s visibility and accessibility made it an ideal choice.

“It’s the perfect location if you can think of one in Rigby. It’s right off the freeway. We’re visible from the freeway,” she says. “There’s also that overpass (on the west end of town on State Highway 48) that connects you to the other half of Rigby.”

Renovations began in June and the business was originally scheduled to open in September, but transitioning from a gas station to a restaurant, combined with the age of the building, required some additional work.

“We completely gutted the building and put on a new roof,” Mchague says. “We (refinished) the entire parking lot. We had to level it. So it was a lot of work.”

The restaurant will be one of just a few locations in eastern Idaho with a drive-thru option, but everything on the menu will be the same as other locations.

The Rigby store will be the eighth restaurant in eastern Idaho.

Papa Murphy’s is right across from Li’l Mike’s Barbecue and kitty-cornered from Mrs. Powell’s bakery. Its hours of operation will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

