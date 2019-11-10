Pocatello Animal Shelter gives away 119 cats during free adoption event

POCATELLO – Where have all the kitties gone?

The Pocatello Animal Shelter began offering free cat and kitten adoptions Nov. 5 thanks to a national animal welfare organization.

Over the last five days, the shelter has adopted out 119 cats, clearing the shelter.

“The community’s response to this promotion has been incredible! We have CLEARED THE SHELTER! What we anticipated to last two weeks has ended up only lasting one!,” according to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page. “We appreciate everyone stepping up to help us find these sweet animals forever homes.”

Best Friends Animal Society covered the cost of adoptions during this event. Sixty-seven kittens and 52 cats were adopted over the last week. The promotion was supposed to last until Nov. 16.

“Thank you to Best Friends Animal Society for making it easier than ever to adopt one of the wonderful felines from the Pocatello Animal Shelter,” Ron Knapp, Interim Animal Services Director, says in a news release.

The shelter is now accepting donations to help sponsor future events.

“Both locally and regionally, shelters have reported much higher than normal intake, especially of kittens, whose numbers usually diminish substantially in the fall,” Best Friends Animal Society spokeswoman Temma Martin says. “With so many cats and kittens still needing homes, many shelters are struggling to find space.”

The Pocatello Animal Shelter is at 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. It hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services or to view adoptable animals, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page.

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters. In addition to running lifesaving programs in partnership with more than 2,800 animal welfare groups across the country, Best Friends has regional centers in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City, and operates the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals.

Additional information on Best Friends Animal Society can be found on their website.