Pocatello City Council adopts Clean Energy Commitment Resolution

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The Pocatello City Council is affirming the City’s commitment to clean energy.

At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Councilmembers approved a resolution that states the City “will continue to take proactive steps to identify and enact policies that increase usage of clean and renewable energy and maximize energy conservation efforts with the intent of transitioning to a clean energy system.” Also, the resolution states the City “will continue to work towards the creation of a task force” to further the goals of the resolution, and “City of Pocatello officials and employees will consider relevant City decisions in light of moving the City of Pocatello to clean energy including key City processes and plans.”

“As a City, we must always consider how we are impacting our environment,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “With this resolution, we are asserting our commitment to clean energy, conserving resources, and increasing energy efficiency.”

The resolution also “supports Idaho Power’s commitment to all clean electricity by 2045.”

To view the full resolution, visit bit.ly/32hCx1A.