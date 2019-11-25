Police investigating report of indecent exposure near Idaho Falls park

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating after a group of girls reported that a man exposed himself to them Sunday afternoon.

The parent of one of the girls called police around 2:40 p.m. She said her young daughters and their friends were walking down Moonlite Drive toward Esquire Park when a man driving by exposed his genitals out of the window to the girls.

Officers arrived and spoke to the children and their parents. After a search of the area, police were unable to find the man or a vehicle matching the description the girls gave.

The person was described as a large, Caucasian man in his mid-40s with a bald head and no facial hair. He was wearing black-framed glasses and driving a gray pickup, possibly a Chevy Avalanche, with two long wooden planks hanging out of the bed of the truck.

Police ask residents in the area with security cameras to check their video footage and see if there are any vehicles matching the description from early Sunday afternoon. A license plate, direction of travel, or an image of the vehicle or man will help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 529-1200.