Police release new photo of person they say offered sex act in grocery store restroom

REXBURG — Police released a new photo of the person Wednesday they say entered a grocery store men’s restroom, got down on the floor and offered to perform a sex act on a man using the bathroom.

It happened between noon and 1 p.m. Friday at Broulim’s on Main Street in Rexburg. A man was in the stall when he told officers he saw a shadow on the floor and heard someone say something.

“The person propositioned the guy for a sex act. He was caught off guard and wasn’t sure if he heard correctly,” Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Courtesy Rexburg Police Department

At that point, another man walked into the restroom and said he saw someone on their hands and knees trying to look under the stall. The person on the floor made a sexual comment, stood up and walked out of the restroom, according to police.

The second man left the bathroom a few seconds later and was unable to see where the person had gone.

Investigators are unsure if the person of interest is a man or woman. Surveillance footage shows the individual wearing a black shirt with a light blue sweater. Anyone with information on the person or the situation is asked to call (208) 359-3008.