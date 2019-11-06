UPDATE: Power restored in Idaho Falls

UPDATE (7:35 p.m.):

Power is now fully restored. Idaho Falls Power asks if you are without power, even after checking your breakers, to call (208) 612-8430.

PREVIOUS STORY (7 p.m.):

Power went out for hundreds of people in Idaho Falls around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Idaho Falls Power released the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We’re currently experiencing an outage that is affecting about 600 customers near the Sugar Mill Substation on the east side of town. This includes customers on Kearney St, south to Garfield St & NE Bonneville east to Masters Drive. We’ve dispatched crews and have service restored as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience.”

Spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says crews are working to repair the equipment failure at the Sugar Mill Substation.

We’ll update this story with further details as they become available. Click here for the outage map.