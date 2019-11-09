Renowned outdoor journalist to give free presentation on fishing and conservation next week

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

POCATELLO – Kris Milgate, renowned award-winning outdoor journalist, author, and founder of Tight Line Media in eastern Idaho, will be the featured presenter at Southeast Idaho Fly Fisher’s November meeting. The public is invited to attend this free presentation on November 14 at Goody’s Deli located at 905 South 5th Avenue in Pocatello. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Milgate will be sharing her fantastic “fish stories” and showing fishy footage that evening, including her newest short video, Together, about the restoration of Tincup Creek here in southeast Idaho. In addition, Milgate will be selling copies of her new and well-received book, My Place Among Men.

Besides being an avid outdoorswoman and fly fisher, Milgate is a leading member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, a life member of Trout Unlimited, and a certified Idaho Master Naturalist. She’s currently reporting for PBS, USA Today, Gray’s Sporting Journal, and East Idaho Outdoors. Her work can be seen by clicking here.

Whether you love stories about fishing or conservation, here is a chance to hear both from one of Idaho’s talented storytellers. It’s also a chance to meet and mingle with members of the Southeast Idaho Fly Fishers who have been involved in countless habitat and fish conservation projects in southeast Idaho since 1972.