Saturday is the last day to see the Challis wild horses until December

The following is a news release from the Bureau of Land Management. File photo.

CHALLIS — Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials at the Challis Field Office have announced that public viewing at the Challis Wild Horse Corrals will end Saturday, Nov. 16. The horses are being prepared for adoption or fertility control treatments. Viewing will re-commence in early December.

The Challis Wild Horse corrals have recently received a group of wild horses gathered from the Antelope Flat area southeast of Challis, within the wild horse Herd Management Area.

The horses will be cared for in the corrals until BLM officials determine whether they will be returned to the range or eventually offered for adoption or sale.

For more information about the Challis Wild Horse corrals, call the Challis Field Office at (208) 879-6200.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at www.blm.gov/idaho/2019-challis-HMA-wild-horse-gather.