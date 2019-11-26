She couldn’t afford a gravestone for her teenage son until Secret Santa showed up

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping Secret Santa gift $500,000 this holiday season!

We will be surprising deserving people and families every day from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Elsa Corona didn’t get to enjoy the holidays last year. She was in and out of the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Primary Children’s Hospital so her son, Jonathan, could receive treatment. Jonathan was a student at Thunder Ridge High School in the Special Education Department.

Jonathan had Cerebral Palsey, was Epileptic, used a feeding tube to eat and was confined to a wheelchair. He needed 24/7 care because of his seizures and passed away Dec. 22, 2018.

Elsa could not afford the cost of his funeral because she didn’t have a job as she was caring for her son all the time. She ended up doing small jobs on the side, like cleaning houses, babysitting, and selling tamales, to help with his funeral costs.

With the help of her church congregation, she was able to pay for Jonathan’s funeral but she could not afford a gravestone. Secret Santa sent the EastIdahoNews.com elves over to Elsa’s house with an early Christmas surprise. Watch the video above to see what happened!