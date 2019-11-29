Snow triggers parking restrictions in Idaho Falls. Track plows with this interactive map.

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches, which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual. Parking restriction are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. The city will issue another release when the parking restrictions are lifted.

Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them. Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions (Idaho Falls City Code 9-5).

FOR ZONE INFORMATION AND TO FOLLOW THE SNOW REMOVAL PROGRESS, GO TO THE NEW IDAHO FALLS SNOW REMOVAL INTERACTIVE MAP HERE

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B (majority of the city) include no parking during a snow event, beginning Friday, Nov. 30, until completion. The city will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

During a snow event, parking restrictions in downtown are as follows:

No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday, Dec. 1)

No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Monday, Dec. 2)

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

We anticipate beginning Zone A on Monday, Dec. 2. However the temperatures may rise enough that the snow on the roads may melt by Monday. If the temperatures do not rise and snow removal is necessary in Zone A, we will send another notification with the dates and times.