These businesses are offering military discounts for Veterans Day 2019

IDAHO FALLS – Veterans Day is Monday, and businesses all over eastern Idaho are using the occasion to offer freebies and deals for our vets.

BROULIM’S: Every Broulims location is offering veterans a free doughnut and coffee/hot chocolate Nov. 11.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE: Veterans can eat for free this Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. off a special menu. Does not include a spouse or children. Dine-in only. Select one of 10 features from their Veteran’s day menu, plus your choice of iced tea, sweet tea, soft drink or coffee.

JIFFY LUBE: On Monday, all Jiffy Lube locations in the area will give free signature service oil changes to all veterans and active-duty military from 8 a.m. to noon.

EAST IDAHO AQUARIUM: All veterans and military personnel receive free admission and a free token now through Monday at the East Idaho Aquarium (military ID required). Up to six family members or friends will receive 50 percent off their admission that day (must accompany the guest of honor). Coloring contest and selfie station contest with prizes.

CHIK-FIL-A (AMMON): On Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., all active duty, retired military personnel and veterans get a free chicken sandwich. Bring military ID or proof of service.

CAR WASH EXPRESS: Car Wash Express in Idaho Falls and Pocatello is giving free car washes to active duty military personnel or veterans Monday.

SWEETO BURRITO: Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls offer a 10 percent discount to veterans 365 days a year.

APPLEBEE’S: U.S. veterans and active-duty military can get a FREE full-size entrée at Applebee’s on November 11 at participating restaurants (valid for dine-in only). Proof of military service is required. Limit one meal per veteran or active-duty military member.

DENNY’S: Free Build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast for all U.S. Veterans on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. – 12 p.m. Available for active, non-active or retired military personnel with a valid Military ID or DD 214. Dine-in only.

LITTLE CAESAR’S: During their normal lunch period (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Monday, this pizza place will be offering free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combos to veterans and military personnel who provide proof of service.

CHILI’S: Chili’s is offering veterans and active military members a FREE meal on November 11. Service members can select a free entrée from the following choices: Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Bowl of Chili, Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, or Cajun Chicken Pasta.

IHOP: IHOP will be offering a free stack of red, white and blue pancakes Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TARGET: Register online here to obtain a 10 percent military discount for online and in-store purchases. This offer is good through Monday.

GREAT CLIPS: Free haircut or a free haircut card for vets to be used at a later date.

GOLDEN CORRAL: On Monday from 5 to 9 p.m., veterans can get a free “Thank You” Dinner.

COSTCO: Military members and veterans can purchase Costco Membership Activation Certificates to join Costco as a new member and receive over $60 in savings. This offer is available year-round for all members of the United States Armed Forces, veterans, and their families. Get started by validating your status here.

KOHLS: Back in April, Kohl’s launched a new Military Mondays program, which offers a 15 percent in-store discount for active and former military personnel, veterans and their families. For Veterans Day 2019, Kohl’s is doubling that discount to 30 percent on in-store purchases. Valid with military ID. Click here for more information.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: Outback is honoring all heroes with 20 percent off their entire check (excluding alcohol, taxes, and gratuity) now through Nov. 11. Can’t make it on those dates? All servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders get 10 percent off their entire check every day at Outback Steakhouse.

PILOT FLYING J: Pilot Flying J is inviting all active-duty and retired military veterans to enjoy a FREE Pilot Coffee and choice of one FREE PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item. This offer is valid now through Nov. 11 at more than 650 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the United States.

RED LOBSTER: To thank veterans, active-duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a FREE appetizer or dessert on November 11 with valid military ID or proof of service.

RED ROBIN: Those with proof of service can enjoy a free Red’s Tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries.

SAM’S CLUB: Now through January 31, active and former U.S. military personnel and their spouses can get a $10 gift card for joining Sam’s Club or renewing a membership. Proof of U.S. military service or valid identification is required.

STARBUCKS: For coffee-loving veterans, active-duty military and their spouses, Starbucks will provide one small hot-brewed coffee on Veterans Day.

VERIZON: Military service members, veterans, and their families get Start Unlimited for $30/line per month with 4 lines. Plus, get a year of Amazon Prime membership for FREE (a $119 value).