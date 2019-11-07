United States Mint launches new Idaho quarter

The following is a news release from the United States Mint.

SALMON — The United States Mint (Mint) officially launched the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho Wednesday. This is the fifth and final quarter of 2019, and the 50th coin overall in the program.

Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness comprises rugged mountains, deep canyons, and wild whitewater rivers, including the Main Salmon River and Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

The reverse (tails) design of the quarter representing this site depicts a piloted drift boat on a rushing river encompassed by the trees and rock formations of the wilderness.

During the ceremony, Mint Director David J. Ryder expressed his sentiments about the new quarter, saying it “serves as a reminder of the essence of the Wilderness—more than two million acres of prehistoric mountains, fertile conifers and commanding rivers but flourishing with stories of heritage and wonder.”

The live-streamed ceremony included guest speakers Mike Simpson, U.S. Representative of Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District; Larry LaRocco, former U.S. Representative of the 1st Congressional District; Kathryn Hitch, Regional Director for U.S. Senator Mike Crapo; Amy Taylor, Regional Director for U.S. Senator James Risch; Charles Mark, Supervisor of Salmon- Challis National Forest; and John Burns, former Forest Supervisor of Salmon National Forest, who served as master of ceremonies. The Mint’s customary coin exchange rounded out the event.

The Mint released collectible rolls and bags containing Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarters on November 4. These products are available for purchase through the Mint’s online catalog at catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/america-the-beautiful-quarters- program/ or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program is a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year until 2020, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters coins, with a final coin scheduled for release in 2021. The Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.