Winter weather advisory for all of east Idaho until Saturday morning

IDAHO FALLS — All of eastern Idaho has now seen at least an inch or two of snow this week, and more snow may be on the way this afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of eastern Idaho until 5 a.m. Saturday. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is predicted throughout the region starting Friday afternoon. Fremont, Clark and Teton counties may see between 2 and 5 inches.

With a few exceptions, nearly all of eastern Idaho’s highways are listed as in difficult condition, due to snow on the roadway, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. For a closer look visit 511 Idaho.

National Weather Service officials are urging caution on the roadways, due to continuing slick conditions. There will also be some wind today, which may lead to reduced visibility due to blowing and drifting snow.

For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.