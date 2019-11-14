Wolverine Canyon Marathon raises nearly $15,000 for Cystic Fibrosis awareness

BLACKFOOT — This past July, the Bingham Health Care Foundation and the Blackfoot Rotary Club teamed up to bring the third annual Wolverine Canyon Marathon to Blackfoot to generate awareness about cystic fibrosis. Thanks to the generous support of all of the local participants, the marathon raised $14,863.44.

“Our charity runners are truly an inspiration and demonstrate the devotion and perseverance that runners share,” said Danette Roberts, director of the Bingham Health Care Foundation. “A big thanks to all those who volunteered and participated in this important event that gives back to the community. We are pleased to continue to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis.”

On Thursday, representatives from Bingham Healthcare, the Bingham Health Care Foundation, and the Blackfoot Rotary Club presented the following checks:

The VanOrden family of Blackfoot, Idaho, received a check for $7,431.42. They plan to donate a portion of this money to cystic fibrosis related causes, use some of the funds to pay off medical expenses for their son, Taylor, who has cystic fibrosis, and put the remaining money in a medical fund for Taylor to use for future medical expenses.

The Blackfoot Rotary Club received a check for $3,715.86.

The Bingham Health Care Foundation received a check for $3,715.86.

Every year we help someone in the area who has cystic fibrosis. This year, the marathon was held in honor of Taylor VanOrden, who is a fun, spunky, energetic, and determined little boy who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was less than a week old. Read Taylor’s full story here.

Since the Wolverine Canyon Marathon started in 2017, participants have raised nearly $40,000 for local, national, and global causes.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), today, approximately 30,000 people in the United States have cystic fibrosis, which is a rare, genetic disease that causes severe damage to the lungs and digestive system.