Woman arrested for grand theft after she’s caught on hidden camera, say police

REXBURG — A woman was arrested on one felony count of grand theft after police say she stole money from her employer last year.

Ashliegh Dawn Sparks, 22, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday.

Sparks was an employee of Apple Tree Learning Center in 2018 when the alleged crimes occurred. Police say she took money from a small cash box over a three-month period, and the manager caught her on a hidden camera.

“They discovered $1,350 missing from August to November of 2018,” Rexburg Police Capt. Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com. “The business noticed they were missing money, so they set up their own hidden camera in the office.”

Sparks told investigators she was pregnant and missing days of work because of sickness. Due to financial hardship, she said she was taking the money, and she told her husband somebody was leaving the cash on their doorstep to help them out.

“She admitted to taking the money box behind the business with a screwdriver and prying it open,” Hagen says. “She discarded the safe but took the cash and everything in it.”

A warrant for Sparks arrest was issued in March, and she was taken into custody Saturday. Police did not say why there was a delay in arresting her.

She posted $15,000 bail and is scheduled for an arraignment Dec. 3.